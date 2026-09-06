Shaza Fatima pays tribute to martyrs, veterans on Sept 6

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has paid tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs and veterans, saying the nation would always remember their sacrifices.

In her message on September 6, she said the bravery and professional capabilities of the armed forces were a source of pride for the nation.

She said Pakistan’s armed forces had given a befitting response to the enemy during Marka-e-Haq under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The minister said the sacrifices of the martyrs and veterans would remain in the nation’s memory. She also said that under the leadership of the prime minister, the country’s journey towards Digital Nation Pakistan was continuing successfully.