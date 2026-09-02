Shaza Fatima meets DCO Secretary-General in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 02 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday met the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), Deemah AlYahya, on the sidelines of the LEAP 2026 global technology conference in Riyadh.

The meeting discussed ways to promote and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the digital sector.

The two sides also exchanged views on emerging technologies and digital transformation.

They agreed to promote innovation in the digital economy and enhance cooperation among DCO member states.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further promoting technical exchange and digital cooperation among member countries.