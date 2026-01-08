Shaza Fatima Khawaja launches artificial intelligence module at civil services academy

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday inaugurated the Artificial Intelligence 101 module at the Civil Services Academy (CSA) in Islamabad.

Addressing the Special CSS Batch comprising 52 probationary officers from Balochistan, 46 from Sindh and 10 additional officers from Sindh, encouraged by the Federal Minister.

This manual has been developed as a joint initiative of the Ministry of IT & Telecom, Planning Commission, CSA, and atomcamp.

She briefed the officers on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Digital Nation Vision and the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, which laid the legislative foundation for Pakistan’s digital transformation across three verticals of Digital Economy, Digital Society and Digital Governance.

The Minister said Pakistan’s Digital Nation Pakistan Act, launched last year, is not merely a technology document but a governance reform framework anchored in capability, responsibility and institutional readiness.

She said the National Artificial Intelligence Policy places strong emphasis on building human capacity within government, and that the launch of the AI module at CSA is a direct outcome of this commitment to prepare future civil servants for responsible and effective use of artificial intelligence.

Under this initiative, a two-day intensive AI training programme was conducted for 150 probationary officers, covering AI fundamentals, prompt engineering, administrative and research applications, productivity tools, and ethical use of AI in government. To ensure sustainability, a Training of Trainers programme was also completed, in which 30 faculty members from different civil service training institutions were trained as master trainers were trained.

The Minister announced that AI training has now been formally embedded in the CSA curriculum, ensuring every future batch receives structured AI education. The Minister also appreciated the partnership of CSA and Atomcamp to continue this series of publications to focus on the more advanced concepts of AI in the next rounds.

Highlighting the impact of digital reforms, the Federal Minister said the federal government has achieved 100 percent e-Office adoption across 38 out of 39 divisions, reducing file processing time from 25–30 days to just four days. She also said that high-speed, affordable internet is the foundation of Pakistan’s digital future, supported by cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja appreciated the Civil Services Academy for its leadership and thanked atomcamp for its partnership, saying the collaboration reflects a model where government leadership, institutional commitment and private-sector expertise converge to advance Pakistan’s digital future, and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to updating AI training, expanding it to mid-career and senior officers, and aligning capacity-building with emerging AI governance and data protection frameworks.