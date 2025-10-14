Shaza Fatima holds high-level meetings to boost Pakistan’s global digital cooperation

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Tuesday held a series of high-level meetings with international leaders in technology, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity to enhance Pakistan’s global digital cooperation and innovation under the Digital Nation vision.

On the sidelines of GITEX 2025 in Dubai, during a meeting with Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council and Principal Cybersecurity Advisor to the UAE Government, Shaza Fatima discussed strengthening cyber resilience, advancing cloud governance, and expanding collaboration in AI and data infrastructure, said a news release received here.

The Minister also met UAE’s largest sovereign cloud platform G42 (Group 42), Abu Dhabi, to explore partnerships on sovereign cloud infrastructure, AI innovation hubs, and GPU-based national compute capacity under Pakistan’s Cloud First Policy.

Both sides agreed to develop frameworks for data sovereignty, cybersecurity capacity building, and joint training initiatives.

The Minister also met Vasile Catalin, Advisor at the Ministry of Economy, Romania, to discuss cooperation in cybersecurity, AI policy and ethics, and digital governance.

Both sides agreed to explore institutional linkages between Pakistan’s National Cyber Emergency Response Team (PKCERT) and Romania’s National Cybersecurity Directorate (DNSC), as well as partnerships in e-governance, innovation ecosystems, and academic exchange programs.

In a separate meeting, Dr. Ramin Hasani, CEO & Co-Founder of Liquid AI (an MIT spinout), briefed the Minister on next-generation “liquid neural networks.” Both parties discussed collaboration on AI skill development, startup incubation, and research partnerships to support Pakistan’s National Artificial Intelligence Policy 2025.

Similarly, during a meeting with Andrew Feldman, CEO of Cerebras Systems, discussions centered on establishing AI infrastructure, launching AI-focused training programs, and supporting local startups through access to advanced compute systems.