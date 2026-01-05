Shaza Fatima highlights role of youth in space innovation as 19th Buraq Space Camp concludes

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP):Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday emphasized that Pakistan’s future global competitiveness in science, technology and innovation depends on a skilled, creative and ethically driven youth.

She was addressing the closing ceremony of the 19th Buraq Space Camp at the OIC-COMSTECH Secretariat.

Speaking as the chief guest, the minister highlighted the importance of COMSTECH in projecting Pakistan’s leadership at the global level in science, technology and innovation.

She encouraged students to pursue innovation, critical thinking and responsible use of emerging technologies, noting that youth empowerment is central to national development.

The well-attended ceremony, held at the COMSTECH Auditorium, brought together policymakers, scientists, educators, diplomats and young participants to celebrate youth engagement and capacity building in space science and technology.

The programme began with recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by welcome remarks by Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmud, Chairman Buraq Society and Senior Honorary Advisor to OIC-COMSTECH. He highlighted the Buraq Society’s longstanding role in nurturing young talent in space sciences and stressed the need for sustained mentorship and hands-on learning opportunities.

In his address, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, underscored the growing relevance of space science in modern development, including communication, climate monitoring, disaster management and agriculture.

He said that initiatives like the Buraq Space Camp represent an investment in future scientific leadership, particularly for developing countries.

Brief remarks were also delivered by Ms. Haadiya Usman, Base Commander 2025, Buraq Society, who shared reflections on camp activities and praised the enthusiasm and creativity of the participants.

Vice Chairman Buraq Society Mr. Usman Yousuf emphasized the importance of continuity and collaboration in creating pathways for students to pursue careers in space science and related fields.

The guest of honour, Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher, Assistant Secretary General (Science and Technology), OIC General Secretariat, appreciated the efforts of OIC-COMSTECH and the Buraq Society in promoting space science education and reaffirmed the OIC’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in science and technology among member states.

The ceremony concluded with a farewell video and prize distribution.

The 19th Buraq Space Camp served as a significant platform for inspiring young minds, fostering collaboration and strengthening engagement in space science education across Pakistan and OIC member states.