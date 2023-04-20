Shawwal crescent not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Thursday evening announced that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted in any nook and cranny of country therefore the Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday.

Addressing the press conference after holding a conclusive meeting along with other members of the committee here in the premises of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the chairman said the first of Shawwal 1444 AH would fall on Saturday, April 22, as the committee did not receive any solid testimony of crescent sighting from any parts of the country.

However, the Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees held their meetings at their respective headquarters across the country.

According to astronomical parameters, there was ‘no chance’ of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1444 AH on the evening of April 20, 2023 i.e. on 29th of Ramazan, 1444 AH said the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s report issued earlier.