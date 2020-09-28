Sharif family made illegal, undocumented asset by looting national exchequer: Chan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said the Sharif family from day one was the biggest beneficiary of flimsy system and made illegal and undocumented asset by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly.

The opposition was trying to save their corruption through various tactics rather to play positive politics to highlight genuine issues of the country and masses, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said it was obvious that politics of the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif was ended now. The government had first time continued the accountability process against the looters and plunderers across the board and they were now held responsible about their corruption, kick backs and money laundering, he added.

The spokesperson said this day’s press conference of Maryam Nawaz was disappointing and also exposed her politics of chaos and anarchy.

The opposition leaders were doing repulsive politics to achieve their personal gains, he added.

Nadeem Afzal Chan claimed the opposition parties would not hold long march, however, the government would welcome their protest demonstration, if it would be in the favour of the people and country.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was focusing on bringing stability in the living standard of the common man through all possible means.