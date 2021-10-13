Sharif family following Modi’s footsteps to defame Pakistan: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Sharif family, a gang of thieves and robbers, was vigorously following the footsteps of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to media talk of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Safdar, he said the history of Sharif family was repleted with corruption and attempted weakening of the country’s institutions.

Modi was also playing the same dirty game of defaming Pakistan, he added.The minister said the Sharifs were trying unsuccessfully to destabilize the institutions that guaranteed national defense and security of the country.

However the attempted defamation of Pakistan’s security institutions were not acceptable at any cost, he added.

Farrukh said the fugitive and convicted Nawaz Sharif was enjoying a luxurious life in London.



He said corruption would have to be accounted for, and various gimmicks of Maryam could not escape the accountability.



And such gimmicks could not help escape sentences awarded to the Sharifs on corruption, he added.



The minister said the fake Calibri font and fake Qatri letters could not held prove innocence of Sharif family.



Maryam Safdar had exhausted political options to clarify her family’s corruption, he said, adding she should better appraise the nation about the invention of Calibri font in 2006.



She owed to appraise the nation how a seventeen years her brother become billionaire and bought property worth billions of rupee and how Maryam become beneficiary of Avenfield properties through a magic wand, the minister said.



He said Maryam was not allowing her corruption case to proceed further despite passage of three years as she managed to seek over 12 adjournments of her cases.