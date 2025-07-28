‘Shared future of humanity: Pakistan backs global peace vision rooted in harmony, history; says Kohistani

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kheal Das Kohistani on Monday emphasized the urgent need for global unity, mutual respect, and interfaith cooperation to combat rising extremism, cultural divisions, and moral decline drawing parallels between the fight against fascism and the present-day struggle for a shared and peaceful future for humanity.

Addressing a high-profile seminar titled “Peace – Wings from the Victory over Fascism to a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind”, organized by the China Media Group (CMG) and Asian Institute of Eco-civilisation Research and Development (AIERD) here, the minister lauded the platform for not only commemorating historical milestones but also envisioning a future grounded in collective progress and cross-cultural respect.

“This seminar is not just a reminder of a painful yet defining chapter in history. It is also a beacon guiding us toward a world built on peace, justice, and mutual understanding,” Kohistani remarked in his keynote speech.

He highlighted the common challenges confronting humanity today including religious intolerance, ideological extremism, and inequitable use of power and said the vision of a “Community with a Shared Future for Mankind” offers a pathway to global stability through equality, dialogue, and cooperation.

Reflecting on the devastating consequences of fascist ideologies in the past, Kohistani recalled the human tragedies and national destructions caused by such forces, emphasizing that the world must never forget those lessons.

“Fascism cost millions of lives and endangered the very fabric of international peace. China, in its courageous resistance, set an example of sacrifice and resilience that continues to inspire the global community,” he said.

He commended China’s enduring commitment to peace and multilateralism, noting that its contributions went far beyond national boundaries to serve as a global reminder of the power of unity and shared struggle.

As the minister responsible for fostering religious and interfaith harmony in Pakistan, Kohistani reiterated his belief that sustainable peace is only achievable when civilizations prioritize dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence over division and conflict.

He cited China’s Global Civilization Initiative as a vital contributor to intercultural engagement and spiritual solidarity, proposing it as a model for global interfaith harmony. “Through initiatives like these, we can build bridges among civilizations and religions. It is through understanding and shared learning that we can truly promote peace,” he noted.

Kohistani praised the deep-rooted bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, calling them more than just strategic partnerships. He said the China-Pakistan relationship thrives on cultural, spiritual, and people-to-people linkages, with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) serving as both a development engine and a symbol of cross-cultural exchange and cooperation. “CPEC is not just a road to economic prosperity. It is a road to peace, people-to-people contact, and cultural harmony,” he added.

The minister also stressed the role of media and education in shaping a future generation that is rooted in historical understanding yet oriented towards peaceful coexistence. He applauded China Media Group for going beyond news reporting to promote global dialogue, cultural awareness, and harmony. “Media platforms like CMG and China Global Television Network (CGTN) Urdu are playing a pivotal role not only in information sharing but also in advancing a global conversation rooted in respect and inclusion,” he maintained.

In his concluding remarks, Kohistani urged all stakeholders – governments, civil society, academia, and media – to work together in pursuit of a peaceful, inclusive, and equitable global order.

“Let us commit ourselves to a world where fascism has no place, where humanity thrives in its full diversity, and where peace, justice, and shared prosperity become the cornerstones of our global civilization,” he said.

The seminar concluded with a resounding commitment to uphold the values of peace, harmony, and shared human dignity.