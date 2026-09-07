Shaikh Tajammul remembered for lifelong services to journalism, Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP):Speakers at a reference held here on Monday on the fifth death anniversary of renowned journalist and Mohsin-i-Kashmir Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam paid rich tribute to his lifelong services to journalism and contributions to the Kashmir cause.

The reference, organized by the United Kashmir Journalists Association (UKJA), was attended by senior Hurriyat leaders, journalists and activists.

Speaking on the occasion, senior Hurriyat leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam was a person of exceptional devotion and dedication who could have pursued a successful career in law and journalism in Kashmir but chose to devote his life to the Kashmir cause.

He said Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam was a successful lawyer and journalist in Kashmir, but the political environment of the 1970s and 1980s prompted him to dedicate his abilities and career to the Kashmir cause.

Rehmani said he had to migrate from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in view of the prevailing political circumstances and continued his struggle despite facing numerous hardships.

He said after reaching Pakistan, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam played a significant role in developing the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) into a vibrant platform for highlighting the Kashmir issue.

He said Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam also made sustained efforts to document the Kashmir struggle through KMS, which developed into an important source of information and reference on Kashmir-related developments.

Speaking on the occasion, Convenor of Mahaz-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir Dr Muhammad Inayatullah Andrabi paid rich tribute to Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam and said he had rendered valuable services throughout his life.

He said the legacy of Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam should be carried forward, while stressing the need for greater intellectual and political engagement in addressing the Kashmir issue.

Senior Hurriyat leader Shaikh Mateen also paid tribute to Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam and recalled his contributions to journalism and the Kashmir cause.

Hurriyat activists M. Zia-ul-Haq Andrabi and Muhammad Ashraf, and senior journalists Habibullah Sheikh and M. Ashraf Wani also spoke on the occasion and highlighted Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam’s commitment to journalism and the Kashmir cause.

Later, a special Dua was offered for the departed soul of Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, with participants praying for his forgiveness, eternal peace and elevation of his ranks in the hereafter.