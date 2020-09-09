Shahzad asks Bilawal to declare assets of Sindh govt, family members

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday asked Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to declare assets of Sindh government members and their families.

Despite no obligation for advisers and special assistants to declare their assets, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government had presented all assets and property details of its members before the Election Commission, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should follow suit and tell the public about the assets of his provincial government members and their families.

In reply to a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said an accountability court had indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari and prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, and declared Nawaz Sharif an absconder in “Toshakhana” reference case.

The property of Nawaz Sharif after declaring him an absconder could be confiscated, he added. “We have a detail of the property and assets of PPP leaders which could be disclosed on a short notice.

About the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Barrister Shahzad Akbar said the opposition parties had reservation over strict laws being made about money laundering.

He said Sulman Shahbaz’s property could also be confiscated anytime because he had been declared an absconder in a money laundering case.

To a question about removal of IGPs in Punjab, he said the performance of police department was improving day by day.