Shaheryar Memon meets Iranian Ambassador, Pays tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Focal Person for Overseas Affairs and Business and Trade Linkages at the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Shaheryar Memon, on Monday met with the Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam, and paid tribute to Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, describing his martyrdom as a profound loss for the Muslim Ummah.

The meeting took place at the Embassy of Iran in Islamabad, where both sides discussed the legacy and contributions of the late leader. Shaheryar Memon expressed deep condolences, stating that the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei is not only a tragedy for the Iranian nation but for the entire Muslim world, which has lost a distinguished intellectual and spiritual figure.

“This loss is so profound that its void may not be filled for decades to come,” he remarked.Highlighting his legacy, Memon said the passing of Ayatollah Khamenei marks a defining moment in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran, bringing to a close an era characterized by ideological resilience, political authority, and religious leadership. He noted that for over three decades, Khamenei remained at the center of Iran’s political and spiritual life, steering the country through challenging and transformative periods.

He further stated that Khamenei’s tenure was marked by a steadfast commitment to preserving Iran’s ideological identity. “He consistently emphasized self-reliance, cultural integrity, and resistance against external domination,” Memon said, adding that under his leadership, Iran navigated complex geopolitical tensions while maintaining its regional influence.

Memon also paid tribute to Khamenei’s personal qualities, describing him as a principled and steadfast leader who prioritized national dignity and Islamic values. His speeches, he noted, resonated deeply with followers by combining religious insight with clear political direction.

In response, Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam thanked Shaheryar Memon for his condolences and appreciation of the late leader’s services, acknowledging his support and solidarity with the Iranian nation during this time of grief.

Born in Mashhad, Ayatollah Khamenei rose from a religious scholar to one of the most influential figures in the Muslim world. Following the death of Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, he assumed the position of Supreme Leader, becoming the highest authority in Iran’s political system.

His death in late February 2026, reportedly following airstrikes amid escalating regional tensions, was confirmed by Iranian state media, which described it as martyrdom, marking the end of a significant chapter in Iran’s history.