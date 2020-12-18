Shaheen-IX joint drill will improve combat capacity of Pak-China Air Forces: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Dec 18 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said Shaheen-IX Joint Exercise would improve combat capacity of both Pakistan and Chinese Air Forces substantially and would also enhance interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to witness Pak-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX”, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a statement.

“Shaheen-IX is 9th in the series of joint exercises between PAF and People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) which started in 2011 and were held in Pakistan and China on alternate basis,” he added.

The COAS was received by Chief of the Air Staff, PAF Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Addressing the participants of exercise, Army Chief said, “Such joint training ventures are vital to increase combat readiness of both countries to face emerging geo-strategic challenges.”

While interacting with the base personnel, Army Chief lauded the professionalism and dedication of PAF and reiterated the importance of inter- services harmony and synergy for operational success.

“PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it second to none is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel,” the COAS concluded.