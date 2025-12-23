Shaheen Chowk Underpass Nears Completion as 90% Work Finished, Opening Expected Next Week

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):The federal capital is set to witness another major infrastructural upgrade as the Shaheen Chowk Underpass project enters its final stage, with 90 percent of construction work completed. Officials said the underpass is expected to open for traffic next week.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the project site on Saturday to review progress. During the visit, he conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing construction activity and received a comprehensive briefing from the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Minister Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and emphasized that once opened, the underpass would significantly improve traffic flow on the city’s main arteries and help reduce congestion across Islamabad. He stressed that no compromise on construction quality would be tolerated and directed the authorities to ensure timely completion.

According to the CDA’s briefing, the structural work of the underpass has already been completed, while road surfacing and finishing tasks are underway. The minister also instructed the CDA to introduce modern landscaping and plantations around this centrally located project to enhance its visual appeal.

The Interior Minister was accompanied by the CDA Chairman, Islamabad Inspector General of Police, CDA members, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and other relevant officials.