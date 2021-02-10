ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Wednesday paid eulogizing tribute to renowned liberation leader Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Bhat on the eve his martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday the JKNF while paying eulogizing tributes to JKLF co-founder Muhammad Maqbool Bhat for his indomitable role and peerless contribution to Kashmir cause said,

“The entir`e Kashmiri nation is proud of the great son of the soil who preferred to kiss the gallows rather than compromising his ideals”.

Terming the hanging of the renowned liberation leader as miscarriage of justice the JKNF spokesman said that rather than dispensing justice the Indian judiciary and judges have been working on the whims and fantasy of the Indian rulers.

“Over the past 70 years Kashmiris as a nation have been facing the wrath of prejudice and political vengeance at the hands of occupation authorities”, the statement said, adding that the shameful execution of Kashmiri liberation leader was a big blot on India’s falling justice system.

Recalling the incarcerated party chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan’s father late Ghulam Muhammad Khan’s close association with Shaheed Maqbool Bhat the spokesman said, “Khan Sahib have had the privilege and honour to work with Shaheed Maqbool Bhat.

The duo had worked together for years in the mid-sixties and endured many hardships and imprisonments”.

He said that Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, a man of integrity, was an icon of Kashmiris resistance against Indian colonialism.

“His tireless struggle for the national cause would continue to inspire coming generations”, he added. Reiterating Kashmiris’ pledge to take the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical end the spokesman reiterated Kashmiris’ pledge to uphold the mission of martyrs despite all odds.

It is worth to mention here that India hanged Muhammad Maqbool Bhat to death on February 11 in 1984 in the New Delhi’s jail for his role in the Kashmir freedom movement. His body remains buried in the premises of the jail.