Shaheed BB’s legacy will endure as beacon of light, guiding future generations in pursuit of their dreams

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

By Rehana Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Today marks the 18th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, with glowing tributes paid to her selfless leadership as a champion of democracy and a saviour of human rights, especially the rights of minorities.

There would be no exaggeration of words that Benazir Bhutto’s democratic rule, preservation of the constitution, parliament’s supremacy and advocacy of law were exactly in line with the vision of the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam M.A. Jinnah, 78 years ago.

Benazir Bhutto had belonged to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto once the prime minister of the country, who had sacrificed most of his family members for the preservation of their democratic idealism, but never deviated from the path to serve the nation with full sincerity.

This is due to the reason that after her martyrdom, her husband President Asif Ali Zardari and her son, Bilawal Ali Zardari, were provided with an opportunity to continue these ideals forward in the positions they have been destined and should provide a strong platform for the next generations to carry on their mission in a sovereign, democratic and progressive Pakistan.

The credit also goes to none other than the marvelous Benazir Bhutto to remain first woman prime minister of the country twice (1988 to 1990, and 1993 to 1996).

There is no doubt that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a selfless, unbiased and discreet leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) despite the fact that she had faced enormous challenges from all fronts for following her reconciliation policies, her moderation, and especially women’s empowerment.

Let’s pledge together that Pakistan will become stronger day by day and its constitutional and democratic dream will come true in the coming days.