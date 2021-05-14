ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that if the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif wants to undergo his medical check-up, he can be provided an American cancer expert Dr Toor in Pakistan, arriving in the country on coming Wednesday.

Pakistan is not a banana republic where anybody can escape from the country after looting and doing the same for his brother through telling lies on a stamp paper of Rs 50, said Shahbaz adding there is no way out other than accountability.

امریکہ کے مایہ ناز کینسر سپیشلسٹ ڈاکٹر طور بدھ والے دن پاکستان پہنچ رہے ہیں۔شہباز شریف اگر ان سے اپنا معائینہ کروانا چاہیں تو وہ موجود ہوں گے۔لیکن اصل مسلہ معائینہ نہیں-بلکہ احتساب سے بچ کر بھاگنا ہے۔اس لئیے ہر بہانہ،ہر جھوٹ بول کر پاکستان سے بھاگنے کی کوشش ہوگی۔لیکن اس بار نہیں — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 14, 2021

In his tweet on Friday, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the real issue of Shahbaz Sharif was not the medical check-up, rather he wants to escape from the accountability but his attempt will be foiled this time.

“Madam Maryam Auranzeb should understand that Pakistan is not a banana republic where anybody could make efforts day and night to pave way for his fleeing from the country after doing the same for his brother through telling lies on a stamp paper of Rs 50” he said in his tweet and added that the accountability would take its course this time and now their treatment would in the hospitals they had built in Pakistan during last 35 years.