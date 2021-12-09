Shafqat meet Education Minister Maldives in Cairo

ISLAMABAD, Dec 09 (APP):Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture,

Shafqat Mahmood, held a bilateral meeting with Dr. Aishath Ali, Minister for Education, Maldives and Ms. Athiya Naseer, State Minister for Education, Maldives on the sidelines of 14th General Conference of ICESCO and 2nd Edition of Global Forum on Higher Education taking place in Cairo, Egypt.

According to a press release on Thursday, the Minister shared experiences of education sector response in times of pandemic and importance of capitalizing on distance learning education.

Both sides agreed to revitalize and enhance cooperation in education sector with special focus on teachers / faculty exchanges. Mr. Sajid Bilal, Pakistan Ambassador to Egypt also attended the meeting.