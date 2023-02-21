Shaban crescent sighted, Shab-e-Barat on March 7

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): The crescent of Shaban-ul-Moazam has been sighted and the Shab-e-Barat will fall on March 7.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, in pursuance of the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, announced that the first of Shaban, 1444 AH shall commence from February 22.

The Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad while announcing the crescent sighting of Shaban, informed that the committee had received many a solid testimony of crescent sighting from various areas of the country.

Later on, he offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country and liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine and above all, for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.