LAHORE, Jan 23 (APP):Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar decided in a meeting on Saturday to launch a crackdown on those involved in publishing and distribution of religious hate literature.

They discussed matters of mutual interest, political affairs and law & order situation. The meeting also discussed promotion of religious harmony and it was agreed that every step would be taken for further improving law and order and security situation.

The meeting decided an across-the-board action against provocative speeches also. Effective coordination would be made between federal and provincial governments for further improving law and order, they decided.

The interior minister said his ministry would provide support to the Punjab government regarding law and order situation improvement. He said the nation had rejected those who preferred personal interests on national interest.

Pir Noor-ul-Haq said there was a need to promote tolerance and patience as the country needed unity at this time.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that every possible step would be taken for protection of life and property of people, besides ensuring supremacy of the law.

No one would be allowed to take the law into their hands as implementation of the law would be ensured.

Criticising the elements who were promoting hate, he resolved that every attempt to divide the nation would be foiled.