Severe storms disrupt power supply across MEPCO region

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Apr 11 (APP):Heavy rain and powerful windstorms have disrupted electricity supply across various areas under the jurisdiction of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO),here on Friday.

According to the MEPCO spokesperson,multiple feeders have tripped in Multan,Muzaffargarh,Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur,leaving several localities without power.

In response to the situation,Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Engineer,Gul Muhammad Zahid has issued a high alert to all operational officers,directing them to remain fully prepared for emergency restoration efforts.

The Power Control Center and control rooms at the circle level have been instructed to closely monitor the electricity supply and provide timely updates.

The CEO has further emphasized that power restoration should begin immediately after the storm subsides, particularly for the affected feeders.

He also underscored the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols (SOPs) by field staff during restoration work.

MEPCO assures the public that all possible measures are being taken to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.