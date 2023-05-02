Seven terrorists among Commander apprehended in Miran Shah IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, May 02 (APP): The Security Forces have apprehended some seven terrorists including a commander during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on reported presence of terrorists in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, Terrorist Commander Mehtab alias Lala belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group alongwith the seven others, were successfully apprehended by the Security Forces.

The apprehended terrorists have been involved in numerous terrorist activities, especially target killings against security forces as well as innocent citizens, and were highly wanted by the security agencies.

Locals of the area appreciated Security Forces’ operation and assured of their support in eliminating the menace of terrorism.