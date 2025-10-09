Seven khawarij killed, Major embraced martyrdom in IBO in D I Khan

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 09 (APP):Security Forces eliminated seven khawarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij, while a major embraced martyrdom

in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District.

“During the conduct of operation, due to effective engagement by own troops, seven Indian sponsored khawarij were sent to hell,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Sibtain Haider (age: 30 years, resident of District Quetta), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat, if further said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies, as well as the killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Khawarji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave sons further strengthen our resolve,” the news release said.