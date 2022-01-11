ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the settlement of decade-old Thor and Harban tribes’ dispute will allow smooth and timely completion of Diamer Bhasha Dam.

It will also pave way for the settlement of boundary dispute between Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan said in a twitter post.

The Prime Minister described the settlement of the dispute by the Grand Jirga of Diamer and Upper Kohistan elders as “historic development and good news on Diamer Bhasha Dam”.