Services chiefs, armed forces pay rich tribute to Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam

RAWALPINDI, Dec 25 (APP): On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Thursday, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Air Staff, on behalf of the armed forces of Pakistan, paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation.

The armed forces reaffirm their unwavering commitment to Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a strong, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Pakistan, founded on the principles of faith, unity and discipline, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). They emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam’s exemplary leadership, constitutionalism and steadfast resolve continue to guide the nation and its Armed Forces in confronting contemporary challenges.

The armed forces of Pakistan reiterate their resolve to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to contribute wholeheartedly towards national stability, peace, and development, in line with the ideals and aspirations of Quaid-e-Azam.

On this day, the armed forces also extend heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community of Pakistan, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the nation’s progress and reaffirming the commitment to Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of equal rights, religious freedom and harmony for all citizens.

Pakistan armed forces remain steadfast in their commitment to uphold the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to serve the nation with honour, courage and devotion.