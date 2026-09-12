Service Chiefs, Armed Forces commemorate 61st martyrdom anniversary of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed

RAWALPINDI, Sep 12 (APP):Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), General Syed Aamer Raza, NI (M), S Bt, Commander National Strategic Command (CNSC) on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, solemnly commemorate the 61st martyrdom anniversary of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider and pay rich tribute to his exceptional courage, leadership and supreme sacrifice.

“During the 1965 War, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed defended the Burki sector near Lahore with extraordinary valour, holding his ground against relentless enemy assaults for five days and nights.

His resolute leadership and indomitable spirit halted the enemy’s advance and became an enduring symbol of courage, duty and sacrifice. His legacy lives on as an inspiration to the nation and generations of Pakistan’s defenders,” said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations. (ISPR)

Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed’s selfless devotion to duty, unwavering courage and supreme sacrifice remain an enduring inspiration for generations.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan reaffirm their steadfast resolve to defend the country’s sovereignty and security with the same courage, determination and spirit of sacrifice that he embodied.