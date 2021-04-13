Service at your doorstep' programme to facilitate people

LAHORE, Apr 13 (APP): Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the Punjab government was going to start “Service at your doorstep” programme for providing best services to people and to improve working of the government departments.

Talking to media here, the SACM said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar issued directives to the bureaucracy that they should ensure solution to the problems of people.

She said that directives had been issued that district administration and other public serving departments should change their behaviours in the larger interest of the people.

She further said the CM had issued directives for on spot solution of the problems of people and added that an application was being launched to make this programme effective.

Dr Firdous said for the first time such system was being introduced, the purpose of which was to ensure accountability of entire staff from top to bottom. She said that cooperation of people was vital to make this programme a success.

She said this programme would consist of 15 weeks and would be started in the current month of April.

Dr Firdous said, “Each week is associated with the basic needs of people.”

Regarding coronavirus, the SACM said that infection rate in the provincial capital was increasing.

She said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against those who would not follow coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).