Sepoy embraces martyrdom thwarting terrorists’ attack on military post in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, Sep 26 (APP):The terrorists on Sunday targeted Security Forces’s post in Mach, Balochistan, where a Sepoy embraced martyrdom and two other soldiers got injured while promptly responding the attack.

The Frontier Corps (FC) troops responded promptly whereas the martyred (shaheed) was identified as Sepoy Irfan who embraced shahadat while two other soldiers were injured during the exchange of fire, said an ISPR news release here received.

Pakistan Army remains committed to defeat such cowardly acts by externally sponsored terrorist elements, the Armed Forces media wing said.

It added, “Terrorists will not be allowed to sabotage the hard earned peace in the country.”