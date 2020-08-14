Separate homeland created to preserve Muslim heritage,culture, identity: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that Pakistan was achieved after unprecedented sacrifices of the Muslims of the sub-continent and the aim of a separate homeland was to preserve Muslim heritage, culture and identity.

Speaking during an award distribution ceremony organised by the Press

Information Department (PID) in honour of the writers, and artists, he said

recognition of their contribution and services was vital.

The minister said during past over seven decades many ups and downs were

witnessed by the society. He said that unfortunately the literature,

poetry, arts and culture and sports had witnessed decline.

Shibli said that many artists and producers strived hard and were part of the past glory of radio Pakistan, PTV and performing arts but now that enthusiasm and spirit was lacking in all fields and politics was no exception.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was his inspiration for joining

politics to bring a change in the country as the past political leadership failed to deliver.

The minister said that the first two years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

government were difficult due the problems inherited by it and the

outbreak of coronavirus in the country. However, he expressed the

satisfaction that with the grace of Allah Almighty and due to the

strategy of the government, the situation in Pakistan was far better

than many countries. He said that now difficult time was over and good

time was round the corner.

The minister said it was the responsibility of all segments of the society to

work hard to hand over a better Pakistan to the next generation. He

said that Independence Day was a good opportunity to reiterate the

commitment for taking all possible measures to make Pakistan a

developed and prosperous welfare state as envisioned by its founders.

Shibli said that the present leadership of the country was determined to

ensure rule of law and merit in the country and make it a modern

Islamic welfare state.

He said that on this day the nation should feel for Kashmiris who were facing worst state terrorism by fascist Modi regime of India. He requested the senior artists and writers to train the new generation in their respective fields .

Earlier Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani

in his speech said the fields of literature, art and culture had

witnessed a decline during the past few decades which was a cause of

concern. He said that the young generation had the technology in their

hands but did not have teachers to guide them. He said that the

importance of freedom was realized by slave people like Kashmiris and

Palestinians.

He said once Pakistani radio and television dramas had great

viewership due to their class but now the standards had declined and

same was the situation in fields of literature and these fields needed

to be revived.

He said that the artists and writers who were being given awards were role model for their successors. Earlier Principal Information Officer Shehera Shahid welcomed the artists, writers and other guests. Those who were given awards included senior journalists Zia ur Rehman Kashmiri and Nisar Ahmed Shakir, newscaster Kanwal Naseer, artists Nighat Aman, Laila

Zuberi,Ayub Khoso,Taj Buledi, Rabia Tabbasum, Sajad Kishwar and Raees Ahmed,poet Javed Ahmed and senior PTV producer Khwaja Najmul Hassan.

Besides Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan Tariq Mehmood

and Director General Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan senior officials of

the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also present on the

occasion.