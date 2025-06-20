Senior journalist Rana Imran attacked, journalistic organizations, PFUJ demands immediate action

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP): Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), other Journalistic organisations and human rights groups, across Pakistan condemned the attack on senior journalist and anchorperson Rana Imran Latif, who was targeted in F-7 Markaz located in the Red Zone of Islamabad.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Lahore Press Club, and other journalistic organizations on Thursday issued a joint statement, calling the incident a serious threat to press freedom and the safety of journalists.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari urged the government to launch a transparent and impartial investigation and ensure that those responsible faced legal action.

The joint statement said the attack did not only target one individual but raised concerns about the safety of all journalists and the freedom to report on public issues.

The organizations also asked state institutions to investigate how such an incident took place in a high-security area and called for immediate protection for Rana Imran Latif and other media workers.

Rana Imran Latif has long been active in reporting on human rights and social issues. Rana Imran Latif was continuously raising voice against menace of illegal sheesha cafes, he also worked with several international organizations.