Senators to stage protest before Indian Embassy on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (APP): Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday said all the legislators from treasury and opposition benches would stage a protest demonstration before the Indian Embassy in Islamabad on Friday.

He said this seconding the proposal of Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman during the debate in the Senate on the blasphemous comments, uttered by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leaders.

Sanjrani also planned to form a three-member delegation to raise the issue at the United Nations (UN) as it would discourage its reoccurrence anywhere in the world.

Seeking permission for open discussion on the issue, Leader of the House Azam Nazeer Tarar condemned the sacrilegious comments about Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by the BJP leaders in the strongest terms.

He said the BJP leaders had not only hurt the feelings of Indian Muslims but also the entire Ummah.

Leader of the Opposition Dr Waseem Shahzad said Islamophobia had taken the most lethal form in India. The Muslim Ummah should boycott the Indian products all over the world like that of the residents of some Middle Eastern countries.

Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat Islami said India wanted to rob the regional peace through creating religious disharmony. He proposed to call an immediate submit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to give a collective response in a befitting manner to India on the issue.

Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said,”We should hold dialogue with world to control the burgeoning incidents of Islamophobia.”

Dr Asif Kirmani of PML-N said an international drive should be launched to sort out the solution of blasphemous issues on permanent basis, and the OIC and the UN should also be taken on board on the matter.

PTI’s Faisal Javed said the blasphemous comments about Holy Prophet (PBUH) was not acceptable at any cost. “We should take practical steps to counter the issues pertaining to Islamophobia.”

PPP’s Rubina Khalid said besides condemning such blasphemous incidents, “we should follow the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit”.

PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani termed it a black day as the BJP leaders had hurt the sentiments of entire Muslim Ummah.

Kamil Ali Agha of the PML-Q said an explanation should be sought from the Indian government on the gruesome issue from the platform of OIC.

PTI’s Shibli Faraz said it was painful when someone passed blasphemous comments regarding the beloved Prophet (PBUH), and appreciated the Middle Eastern countries’ practical response by boycotting the Indian products.

Danesh Kumar condemning the incident, said it was an individuals’ act as the Hindu community was also in love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said he would lead the protest demonstration to express his love with the great personality of the world.

PML-N’s Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui recited the poetry of Justice (retd) Rana Bhagwandas, in which he praised the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He was of the view that a sane person whether he was a Hindu, Christian or from any other faith, could not speak against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Dilawar Khan mentioned a book The 100: A Ranking of the Most Influential Persons in History written by a Christian writer Michael H. Hart, showing the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on the top of the list. Through unity, faith and discipline, the Muslim Ummah could resolve all the issues being faced by it.

Dr Zaka Suharwardy Taimur said Modi’s fascist government was following the Hindutva ideology and usurping the legal rights of minorities, including innocent people of Kashmir.

Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo said Mahatama Gandhi was assassinated as Hindu extremists used to think that he was having a soft corner for the Muslims. He said the UN should take a stern notice of the sad incident.

Professor Sajjid Mir said in encyclopedia, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was praised as the greatest reformist ever known in world history.

Abdul Qadir said,”We should evolve a comprehensive policy to deal with the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is based on hatred and violence against the Indian minority communities, particularly Muslims.”

Gurdeep Singh said India wanted to spread terrorism in the wake of religious disharmony.

Kamran Michael said India was not only targeting the Muslims but also the Christians.

Mushahid Hussain Sayed said,”We should take a strong action against the blasphemous act and also take the international human rights watchdogs in loop for discouraging such issues in the future.”