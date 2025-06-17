Senators call for fiscal reforms, equitable resource sharing & national unity amid economic strains

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):Lawmakers in the Upper House on Tuesday called for providing more relief to the common man and stressed the need to address rising poverty, national debt, agricultural decline, and institutional inefficiencies while reaffirming their support for national defense and unity in the face of regional challenges.

While participating in the general discussion on Budget 2025-26, Senator Kamran Murtaza said that during every budget exercise, two types of approaches emerge — one focused on ideological vision and the other aimed at immediate public relief. He stressed that the major challenge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remains the law and order situation, which demands concrete and sustained measures.

“We stand united with our armed forces and remain loyal to the country,” he stated. Highlighting socio-economic concerns, Senator Murtaza said nearly half of the population is facing extreme poverty and lacks access to essential items such as food and medicine. He emphasized the need to tackle overpopulation wisely and called for empowering the youth through technical education and skills development.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said the country was created through the sacrifices of forefathers and is blessed with abundant natural resources. Drawing a comparison between the previous PTI-led government and the current administration, he argued that financial challenges did not originate solely from the PTI tenure but have been long in the making.

He criticized the budget, citing a decline in crop yields and the deteriorating state of agriculture. “Farmers are struggling, and taxes are being levied on those already burdened,” he remarked. He urged the government to review its policies and provide greater relief to the underprivileged.

Senator Saadia Abbasi also expressed reservations about the federal budget, stating that the country faces a multitude of challenges including trade imbalances, climate change impacts on agriculture, inadequate infrastructure reforms, mismanaged debt, and stagnating industrial growth.

She emphasized the need to redirect funds towards areas that directly benefit the poor. Expressing concern over enhanced powers granted to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), particularly the authority to arrest, she said the move could lead to increased corruption and create a hostile environment for the business community.

Commenting on renewable energy, she acknowledged the government’s policy focus on green energy as commendable but criticized the recent tax hike on solar energy as counterproductive. She called for industrial incentives, employment generation, and agriculture-focused development to support the common citizen.

Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Iran, describing it as a war crime targeting civilians and children. He urged the international community to take notice and work towards establishing peace in the region.

He lauded PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively presenting Pakistan’s stance on the global stage in the aftermath of Indian aggression. “The international community is recognizing Pakistan’s narrative, and credit goes to the chairman and his team for successful diplomatic efforts,” he said.

Waqar Mehdi also criticized the modest increase in pensions and salaries in light of the prevailing economic difficulties. He shared that he had recommended a 50 percent salary raise and a 20 percent increase in pensions during Finance Committee discussions.

He further urged the government to allocate sufficient funds for the timely completion of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, noting that the current allocation is inadequate to meet project deadlines.

Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro emphasized the need for equitable distribution of funds among all provinces, said that Pakistan comprises five governments — four provincial and one federal — and each should be allocated resources fairly.

He underscored that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is fully aligned with constitutional provisions. He said the state is obligated to ensure social security for its citizens, including access to food, clothing, and shelter, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Senator Zamir advocated for transferring responsibility for pensions and related expenditures to the provincial governments. He argued that provinces demonstrating better performance should be incentivized, and federal government expenditures should be curtailed accordingly.

He further called for the devolution of federal ministries associated with provincial matters, suggesting that these functions be handed over to the provinces in the spirit of fiscal efficiency and administrative decentralization.

Commenting on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project, the senator expressed concern over the lack of financial commitment, stating that while it is a Rs 400 billion project, fewer funds have been allocated for its execution in the current budget.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan expressed concern over the country’s growing debt burden, stating that while discussing economic matters, the plight of the common man must remain central to national discourse.

He said the rising debt figures were alarming and more than just economic indicators — they reflect the increasing hardships faced by the poor, many of whom are being pushed below the poverty line.

He pointed out that 60 to 70 percent of the population still lacks access to clean drinking water, while a significant number of children remain out of school. “These are not just economic challenges; they are human tragedies,” he remarked.

Senator Aimal underscored the importance of national defense, particularly in light of recent Indian aggression. “The state has no higher priority than defense,” he said, adding that ANP leaders and party workers have made immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He called for strict austerity measures, urging the government to eliminate all non-essential expenditures in light of the current economic challenges.

The senator also stressed the need to grant full constitutional rights to all provinces, highlighting that Pakistan is rich in natural resources and the equitable distribution and utilization of these assets is vital for national development.

During the budget debate, Senator Aon Abbas paid tribute to Iran and its people, urging Pakistan to establish a dedicated day to express solidarity with them.

He condemned the previous year’s sluggish GDP growth of 0.6 percent, voicing concern over wheat imports despite domestic challenges.

Highlighting the declining production of wheat, rice, sugarcane, and maize, he said that injustice is being done to farmers and the agricultural sector. He also objected to the imposition of carbon levy and voiced concerns over the shortage of schools and hospitals in South Punjab. Expressing serious reservations over the reduction in HEC’s grant, he said that such cuts would affect student scholarships and harm the education sector.