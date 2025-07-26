Senator Talha Mehmood inaugurates two-day free eye surgical camp at NPC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Senator Talha Mehmood, on Saturday, inaugurated a two-day free surgical eye camp jointly organized by the National Press Club (eye surgical eye surgical ) and Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, Rawalpindi. The initiative aims to provide free eye care services to NPC members and their families on July 26–27, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Senator Talha Mahmood, while inaugurating the camp, commended the efforts of NPC leadership and the president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Afzal Butt, for organizing the free eye surgical camp with modern facilities.

“Organizing a camp—free world-class medical facilities—for NPC’s members and their families clearly highlights the commitment of leadership regarding the medical care of media professionals,” he said.

On this occasion, the president of PFUJ, Afzal Butt, said that arranging such facilities for the convenience of the members in this surgical camp is a great achievement of NPC President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyar Ali, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi and others.

In this camp, all the facilities are available to the members and their families under one roof and free of cost, he added.

Meanwhile, NPC President Azhar Jatoi also praised the services rendered by the expert medical team.

He highlighted the rising prevalence of vision issues in this modern digital era.

“Vision problems are very common because of excessive use of mobile phones and computers, which affects their vision,” he noted.

He explained that journalists often neglect their own health due to demanding professional schedules. By organizing this camp, NPC hopes to facilitate access to essential eye care for its members and their families.

The camp features free eye examinations, medicines, eyeglasses, laboratory services and laser (phaco) surgery for media workers suffering from white cataracts.

On the opening day, hundreds of members received these services free of charge, including surgical interventions where needed.