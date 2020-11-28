Senator Shibli visits Kohat, reviews development projects

KOHAT, Nov 28 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz here Saturday said development projects worth billions of rupees in the merged border districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be completed.

During a visit to Radio Pakistan Kohat, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a special relationship with the people of merged districts and under his leadership, Rs100 billion every year will be spent on the development projects in the merged districts.

This will bring the far-flung and backward areas at par with developed areas, he added.

Radio Pakistan was a national institution and an asset and a voice of the nation, he said.

The minister said the achievements of heroes of Kohat who excelled in different fields should be projected before the people and at the national and international level.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to build institutions to take the country forward.

He said, “We have to build the institutions destroyed in the past.”

Shibli Faraz said Radio Pakistan was an important tool and asset and would be modernised, equipped with latest equipment and will be made a self sustainable institution.

Shibli Faraz said the people will be informed about the development projects carried out by the democratic government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf.

He said the past governments burdened the country with massive debts and high current account deficit.

The minister visited different sections of the radio station.

The Station Director Radio Pakistan Kohat briefed the minister about the programmes transmitted from the station.

Earlier, the minister visited the under construction 80 kilometer long Hakla Kohat road, took a briefing from the officials of National Highway Authority and reviewed the pace of work. Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi also accompanied the minister.

After completion of the project, the travel time between Islamabad and Kohat will be reduced from more than three hours to less than two hours.

The road project is expected to be completed by June next year.

According to an official of the National Highway Authority, the government had released the funds for the project.

The minister directed that the road project should be completed on time.