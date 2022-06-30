Senator Sabir Shah elected to chair standing committee on water resources

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Senator Sabir Shah on Thursday was elected as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources.

Following his elections as the chairman of the said committee, Senator Sabir Shah expressed his gratitude to his colleagues and said that he would fulfill the confidence and trust placed on him in chairing this all important committee.

He also called his colleagues for working together in a bid to discharge their responsibilities in a more appropriate manner.

On this occasion, the senators termed the water issue a major problem of the country and assured their full support for its resolution.

Senator Taj Haider said the agriculture sector needs to be developed to alleviate poverty which depended on the appropriate and timely distribution of water.

Senator Humayun Mohmand remarked that unfortunately water issue had been neglected, adding the water level below the ground was declining rapidly which called for impactful actions to be taken at the earliest.

Senators Taj Haider, Quratul Ain Murri, Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, and Gurdeep Singh, along with Senate Secretariat Joint Secretary, Rabia Anwar and other officials attended the meeting.