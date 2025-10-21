Senator Rubina vows stronger federal-provincial collaboration for women’s empowerment

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid has reaffirmed her resolve to strengthen coordination between federal and provincial governments for the socio-economic empowerment of women across Pakistan.

She expressed these views during a meeting with Member National Assembly and Women Parliamentary Caucus member Shahida Rehmani, and Sindh Minister for Women Development Shahina Sher Ali.

The meeting focused on enhancing women’s access to skill development, employment and welfare opportunities, with special emphasis on uplifting poor and deserving women in Sindh.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that poverty reduction and national economic stability are directly linked to women’s empowerment, adding that BISP remains committed to creating sustainable socio-economic opportunities for women to ensure their self-reliance and inclusion in national progress.

She assured that BISP will continue to extend full support and cooperation to all provincial initiatives aimed at advancing women’s development and empowerment.