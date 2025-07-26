Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to President Asif Ali Zardari on his 70th birthday

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, extended heartfelt congratulations to President Asif Ali Zardari on his 70th birthday, paying glowing tribute to his lifelong services to Pakistan.

In her statement, Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted that President Zardari is the only Pakistani head of state who not only completed his full five-year constitutional term but was also elected for a second term which is a rare political achievement.

She praised his resilience and sacrifices, noting that he endured years in prison without being convicted of any crime, bearing injustices with patience and strength.

Senator Khalid said that during his first presidential term, Zardari played a historic role in strengthening the federation through the 18th Constitutional Amendment and voluntarily transferred all presidential powers to the Parliament, thus reinforcing democratic governance in the country.

She credited him with steering Pakistan out of severe economic and political crises and turning the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto into reality- a peaceful, progressive, and democratic Pakistan.

Senator Rubina also acknowledged that President Zardari introduced the Benazir Income Support Programme for the uplift of marginalized communities. “Today, more than 10 million underprivileged women receive financial assistance through BISP,” she noted.

She further added that by launching the Skills Development Programme under BISP, Zardari proved his commitment to building a better future for the country.

She said that President Zardari raised Pakistan’s voice at the international level, granted provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, ensured rights for the Baloch people, and firmly supported the cause of the Kashmiri people.

“President Zardari rendered services for Pakistan that no one else could,” said Senator Rubina Khalid. “By raising the slogan of ‘Pakistan Khappay,’ he proved his vision of a united and peaceful Pakistan.”