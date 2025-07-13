Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to martyrs of July 13, 1931

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, on Sunday paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, calling the day a powerful symbol of Kashmiri people’s courage and unwavering spirit in the face of oppression.

“This historic day stands as a testament to the bravery and determination of the Kashmiri people,” said Senator Rubina Khalid. “On this day, courageous men and women stood tall against tyranny, inspiring generations to come.”

She emphasized that the sacrifices made by the martyrs remind the world of the strength required to fight for one’s rights. “Their bravery in the face of adversity continues to inspire. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

Senator Rubina Khalid urged the international community to play its due role in ensuring a just and peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue.

“Lasting peace in the region is only possible through a fair and peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute,” she stressed.