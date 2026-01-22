Senator Rubina Khalid holds Live E-Katcheri; vows zero tolerance for rights violations

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid on Thursday held a live E-Katcheri at BISP Headquarters to directly engage with beneficiaries, hear public grievances, and ensure their swift and transparent resolution.

Addressing the session, Senator Rubina Khalid said the Benazir Income Support Programme carries the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who devoted her life to the struggle for the rights of the poor and marginalized. She urged women across the country to draw inspiration from Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s courage and to raise their voices against any form of injustice, exploitation, or corruption.

The Chairperson directed beneficiaries to immediately report any illegal deductions, demands for extra money, or fraudulent practices in the name of BISP or any of its initiatives. She made it clear that no compromise would be made on the rights of beneficiaries and that strict, timely action would be taken against those found involved in malpractice.

“The assistance amount belongs entirely to the beneficiaries and must be delivered in full, without any deductions,” she emphasized, adding that BISP’s complaint redressal mechanism is being strengthened to ensure accountability at all levels.

Highlighting ongoing welfare initiatives, Senator Rubina Khalid informed participants that practical measures are being implemented under the Benazir Hunarmand Programme to promote skills development and sustainable livelihoods.

She announced that the Benazir Hunarmand Portal is now open, enabling any eligible household member to register for technical training programmes of their choice to access dignified employment opportunities.

During the one-hour live session, 27 callers from different parts of the country contacted the Chairperson directly to present their issues. Directors General and relevant senior officers of BISP were also present to facilitate on-the-spot guidance and follow-up.

Most complaints related to re-survey procedures, biometric verification, programme enrollment, and delays in stipend payments.

The Chairperson listened to all grievances and issued clear directives to the concerned departments, warning that negligence would not be tolerated and that all complaints must be resolved within the stipulated timeframe.