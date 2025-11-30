Senator Rubina Khalid felicitates nation on PPP’s 58th Foundation Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the 58th Foundation Day of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), paying tribute to the sacrifices and democratic struggle of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that the PPP has always championed the people’s right to rule and remained the voice of the marginalized.

She reaffirmed that the party’s historic manifesto of “Roti, Kapra aur Makan” continues to be their unwavering commitment even today.

Highlighting the mission of social protection, she said that BISP stands as the most powerful platform for the economic empowerment of women and is a practical expression of PPP’s pro-poor vision.

“Supporting the poor and vulnerable segments of society has always been the party’s top priority,” she added.

Senator Khalid said democracy, equality, and social justice form the core of the PPP’s ideology, and the party’s 58-year-long struggle remains a shining chapter in the country’s political history.

“BISP has become a symbol of hope for millions of low-income households,” she noted.

On the occasion, she paid homage to the martyrs of the PPP and saluted the dedication of party workers, reiterating their resolve to continue the journey of public service.

“Fulfilling the mission of our martyrs is our promise,” she said, expressing confidence that the PPP will continue working for the development and prosperity of the people.

She concluded that the party remains committed to strengthening social protection programmes and ensuring a more inclusive and empowered society.