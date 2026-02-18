Senator Rubina Khalid announces major relief for women beneficiaries ahead of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday announced major financial relief for women beneficiaries in view of the upcoming holy month of Ramazan, including an increase in quarterly stipends and additional support for education and nutrition programmes.

The chairperson was speaking during a live e-Katcheri held at the BISP Headquarters.

The primary objectives of the session were to directly hear public concerns, understand issues faced by beneficiaries, and ensure timely and effective resolution of complaints.

While addressing participants, the chairperson said Ramazan is a month of blessings, patience and compassion, and in line with this spirit, BISP is extending maximum possible relief to deserving families across the country.

She announced that the quarterly installment of the Benazir Kafalat Programme has been increased by Rs. 1,000, raising the amount from Rs. 13,500 to Rs. 14,500 for eligible women beneficiaries.

In addition, stipends under the Benazir Nashonuma Programme and Benazir Educational Scholarships have also been enhanced by Rs. 500 each to further strengthen maternal nutrition and support children’s education.

Senator Rubina Khalid urged deserving women to ensure they receive their full entitlements and strictly warned against accepting any deductions, emphasizing that the stipend is their lawful right.

She made it clear that any attempt at unjust deductions or malpractice would result in strict action by BISP authorities.

Encouraging beneficiaries to raise their voices against injustice, the Chairperson advised women to be courageous and confident like Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and to remember Bibi Shaheed in their prayers during the blessed month of Ramazan.

She reaffirmed that no compromise would be made on the rights of BISP beneficiaries.

In case of any complaints, women were advised to contact the BISP helpline at 0800-26477 or visit their nearest BISP office for assistance.

Issuing instructions regarding digital wallets, Senator Rubina Khalid advised women who have not yet obtained a free SIM to immediately approach their nearest BISP office and ensure the safety of their SIM, as it serves as their digital wallet for receiving payments.

During the one-hour live e-Katcheri session, 31 callers from across the country directly contacted the Chairperson and raised their concerns. Director Generals and relevant BISP officers were also present to facilitate prompt resolution of the complaints received.

Most of the issues highlighted during the session related to re-survey, biometric verification, program enrollment, and disbursement of stipends.

The Chairperson listened attentively to all complaints and issued clear directives to the concerned authorities, emphasizing that negligence in addressing public grievances would not be tolerated and that all issues must be resolved within the stipulated timeframe.