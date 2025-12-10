Senator Rubina calls for collective commitment to equality, justice

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has emphasized the collective responsibility of society to protect and promote human rights, marking International Human Rights Day with a strong message of equality, dignity and justice for all.

Senator Khalid said that International Human Rights Day reminds the world of the universal principles of equality, dignity, and social justice. “Every individual is entitled to fundamental rights, regardless of race, colour, religion, language or background,” she stated.

Highlighting the importance of participation and freedom of expression, she noted that the right to speak freely and the right to be part of decision-making processes form the foundation of a strong and progressive society. “Human rights are not strengthened by individuals alone but through collective struggle and shared commitment,” she added.

Senator Khalid underscored BISP’s role in empowering vulnerable communities, stating that the programme is providing financial assistance to nearly 10 million households across the country, without any discrimination. Through initiatives such as Benazir Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif, Nashonuma, and Benazir Skill Development, BISP is supporting low-income families by expanding access to economic empowerment, education, health, and livelihood opportunities.

Reaffirming her resolve, Senator Khalid said, “Keeping fundamental human rights at the center of our vision, we will continue our sincere efforts to uplift marginalized segments of society and ensure their well-being.”

She reiterated that safeguarding human rights is a shared responsibility and essential for building a fair, inclusive, and prosperous Pakistan.