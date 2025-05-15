Senator Robina Qaimkhani labels India a terrorist state, claims forces responded strongly to Modi’s actions

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP):Senator Robina Qaimkhani has referred to India as a “terrorist state” and asserted that Pakistan’s armed forces have recently delivered a strong response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration.

Speaking on a point of order in Senate, she paid tribute to the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Late Benazir Bhutto and appreciated the best efforts of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto who had played a vital role and delivered the peaceful message of the country across the globe.

Indian media badly exposed and lost its credibility at world level as they are presenting this war as a Bollywood films but that was real war could not suppress to the people of Pakistan as every citizen of the country ready to embraced Shahdadat and don’t fear from any war.

India is hiding the reality and pushing the people into the darkness about the recent war.

She suggested the impartial inquiry about the recent tension between the two states India and Pakistan.

Senator Aimal Wali, Senator Amir Waliduddin Chishti has donated Rs 10 million to the Shuhda fund, Senator Saifullah Abro, also spoke.