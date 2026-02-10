Senator Faisal Vawda meets President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP): Senator Faisal Vawda Monday held meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala and Dr. Asim attended the meeting.

Senior PPP leader and Sindh Assembly member Imtiaz Sheikh also met the President and issues related to Sindh came under consideration. Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf was also present.

The Spokesperson to the President said the current political situation of the country and parliamentary matters were discussed in the meetings.