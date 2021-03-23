Senator Faisal stresses for national unity on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Javed on Tuesday stressed ‘national unity’ for strengthen the government’s hands and make Pakistan a progressive and vibrant.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that all the political parties and public should work for the betterment of the country by setting aside our political and social differences.

He said our founding father Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and braved armed forces after numerous sacrifices and untiring efforts created Pakistan.

He said March 23, was a golden day when the Muslims of the subcontinent had decided to establish an independent Muslim state to get rid of the oppression of Hindu majority.

He said 23rd March was the day to reaffirm our commitment that we as a nation will work together and march with a positive role rather than the negative and reverse order which has already created numerous crises for us.