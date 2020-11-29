ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Sunday said the government had asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) time and again to avoid public gatherings as the coronavirus cases were soaring every passing day.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was very much concerned about the lives and livelihood of the people.

He said the PTI led government would complete its constitutional tenure and added the PDM could not place any obstacle in its way.

The senator said the PDM held its political power show in Peshawar which caused spreading of coronavirus pandemic there.

He said the PTI government’s smart lockdown policy was appreciated by various countries and the policy successfully helped in containing and controlling the first wave of deadly virus.