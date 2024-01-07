Senator Abdul Qadir welcomes decision of restructuring FBR

QUETTA, Jan 7 (APP): Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources and Economic Affairs, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir on Sunday welcomed the decision of the restructuring of FBR to make it able to achieve the goals.

In a statement issued here, he said that another major challen fee for the FBR is to increase the scope of the tax net.

He said that over a million people do not pay tax at all, adding that unless they are brought into the tax net, it will not be possible to achieve the revenue collection targets.

He said that a policy board consisting of bureaucrats, technocrats and tax experts should be formed which would be able to achieve the goals for the coming years by examining all the complexities.

Abdul Qadir said political interference and transfer posting issues in FBR are adversely affecting the performance of the institution.

The FBR’s Policy Board will be consisted on highly qualified experts to run the tax authority in a professional manner, so that the tax collection authority can be run in a professional manner, he said.

The Chairman Standing Committee said that the tax machinery would be divided into FBR and FBC. The officers appointed at the district level should ensure 100 percent tax collection in anyway, he added.

He said the promotions and rewards for the best and poorly performing officers in achieving tax collection targets should be implemented.