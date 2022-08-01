Senate urges nation to help flood victims

ISLAMABAD, Aug 01 (APP):Senators in the upper on Monday urged the nation to come forward in support of the flood affectees, who need their help in testing time particularly in Balochistan province.

In his ruling, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that the whole nation should come forward and take part in the relief work to help brethren facing hardships due to floods and rains.

Talking on point of order, Senator Kauda Babar said that this time people were going through very difficult situation due to torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan.

He said that a number of link bridges were destroyed in floods and there was urgent need of distributing relief goods in various parts of Balochistan province. He said that the whole nation should come forward to help flood affectees.

Senator Kauda Babar said that media should highlight the hardships of the people going through testing time.

Taking part in debate, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi said that Prime Minister on visit to flood hit areas, adding that we all people as a nation should come forward to help those who were going through testing times due to flash floods.

Senator Manzoor Kakar said that flood have caused damages and losses in the whole country. He appreciated that Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on visit to flood hit areas.

However, he suggested that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) should be constituted to probe breach in dams. He said that more lives and property losses were caused due to the breach of these dams.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Shah said that he support the suggestion of constituting JIT as dams funding were given by federal government. He said that JIT must be constituted to probe it.

Senator Tahir Bizenjo said that agriculture loans should be rightten off and compensates the losses of the people in flood hit areas.

He appreciated the Prime Minister for visiting Balochistan province to meet flood affectees.

Senator Azam Swati said that we should provide maximum support to the flood victims.

Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said that in this hour of grief and calamity, we stood with people facing hardships due to floods in Balochistan and others parts of the country.