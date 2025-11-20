Senate Standing Committee reviews Estate Office, Pak PWD assets in Quetta

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works, led by Chairman Senator Nasir Mehmood, conducted a detailed visit to the Estate Office and Pak PWD assets and buildings in Quetta.

Senator Shakoor Khan Achakzai, Senator Sheikh Bilal Mandokhail, and other committee members were also present during the visit.

During the briefing, Additional Secretary Estate Office Syed Zakria Ali Shah and Director General Estate Office Obaid ud Din informed the committee that the Finance Division has approved only Rs 50 million for the maintenance of federal government buildings in Balochistan. They explained that this amount is insufficient for the vast assets of the Estate Office and Works, spread over an area of 2 to 2.2 million square feet.

The committee chairman announced that a meeting with the Finance Division would be held soon to seek an increase in funds. He made it clear that encroachment on government property by any mafia will not be tolerated, and if any unauthorized person is residing in government housing, immediate action should be taken. For this purpose, coordination will be made with the IG Balochistan and other relevant authorities.

Later, the committee inspected government quarters at the Federal Lodges Secretariat and Sariab Customs. Committee members expressed strong displeasure over the poor condition of the buildings and lack of cleanliness. They directed the relevant officers to improve maintenance and cleanliness standards so that government residences could become more functional and a better source of revenue.

The Senate committee also visited the PHA-F residential project, where MD Muhammad Shahid and Project Director Raheel Saleem briefed them on the construction work. The committee expressed satisfaction with the quality of work.

During the visit, allottees presented their concerns before the committee, upon which the chairman assured them that their issues would be resolved on a priority basis and that every effort would be made to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.