Senate standing committee meeting on HR held

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Senate Standing Committee for Human Rights was held here on Tuesday in which reports of the country’s citizens serving time behind bars on various reasons were highlighted.

According to details, a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights was presided over by Senator Waleed Iqbal in which, the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed the total number of Pakistani citizens serving time behind bars at different prisons around the world.

Around 706 Pakistanis are behind the bars in India, while 44 in the United States, and 330 in the United Kingdom, the ministry of foreign affairs told Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights here.